FDA approves Gen-Probe's Tigris/Procleix

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Gen-Probe's Proxleix/Tigris System, the first fully-automated molecular diagnostics instrument, to screen donated blood, organs and tissues for West Nile virus using the Procleix WNV Assay.
The "FDA approval of our unique Procleix Tigris System for West Nile virus testing is a major milestone for Gen-Probe and a significant advance for blood centers nationwide," said the firm's chief executive, Henry Nordhoff.
Separately, Novartis noted that its US subsidiary, Chiron, will market the product in the USA where, it says, West Nile is a serious threat to the nation's blood supply. It also has rights to the System worldwide, using the trade names Procleix and Ultrio.
