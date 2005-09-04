FDA approves Takeda's ACTOplus met

The North American division of Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals says that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its New Drug Application for ACTOplus met (pioglitazone HCl and metformin HCl) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, making it the second Takeda product approved in this important US market this summer, following the approval of Rozerem (ramelteon) on July 22. The formulation combines two widely-used diabetes medications in a single tablet that target insulin resistance and reduce the amount of glucose released by the liver.