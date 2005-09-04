FDA approves Takeda's ACTOplus met

The North American division of Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals says that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its New Drug Application for ACTOplus met (pioglitazone HCl and metformin HCl) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, making it the second Takeda product approved in this important US market this summer, following the approval of Rozerem (ramelteon) on July 22. The formulation combines two widely-used diabetes medications in a single tablet that target insulin resistance and reduce the amount of glucose released by the liver.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze