FDA backs Avandia combo therapy

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued an approvable letter forGlaxoSmithKline's oral diabetes agent Avandia (rosiglitazone) in combination with insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The drug is currently indicated as a monotherapy and in combination with a sulfonylurea or metformin for patients with type 2 diabetes.
GSK says it plans to work closely with the FDA to deal with points raised in the approvable letter, and David Stout, the group's president of pharmaceuticals in North America, has said that "we remain committed to addressing the epidemic of type 2 diabetes in the USA by providing patients with a range of treatment options." Around 15 million people in the USA have type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the condition.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze