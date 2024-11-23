FDA Chief: Friedman Recommended

US Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala has recommended tothe White House that Lead Deputy Commissioner Michael Friedman be nominated as Food and Drug Administration Commissioner.

A report in BioWorld, however, says any nomination is unlikely until the Prescription Drug User Fee Act is passed. Mr Friedman led negotiations with the drug industry leading to the PDUFA agreement. He also led negotiations for FDA reform and proposed pediatric testing of prescription drugs.

After David Kessler resigned in February, Ms Shalala appointed Mr Friedman as interim FDA head, and said she would take personal responsibility for any candidates nominated.