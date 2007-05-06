FDA OKs Barr's generic Nimotop

New Jersey, USA-based specialty pharmaceutical company Barr Laboratories says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved its application to manufacture a generic version of drug Nimotop (nimodipine), which was originated own by Germany's Bayer.

The agent, which is indicated for the improvement of neurological outcomes in patients suffering subarachnoid hemorrhage caused by ruptured intracranial aneurysm, achieved US sales of $29.0 million in the 12 months ended February 28 this year.