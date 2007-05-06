FDA OKs Barr's generic Nimotop

New Jersey, USA-based specialty pharmaceutical company Barr Laboratories says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved its application to manufacture a generic version of drug Nimotop (nimodipine), which was originated own by Germany's Bayer.
The agent, which is indicated for the improvement of neurological outcomes in patients suffering subarachnoid hemorrhage caused by ruptured intracranial aneurysm, achieved US sales of $29.0 million in the 12 months ended February 28 this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze