FDA OKs new indiction for Schering AG's YAZ

Berlex, a US affiliate of German drugmaker Schering AG - which has recently been acquired by Bayer, says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved YAZ (3mg drospirenone/20mcg ethinyl estradiol) as the first and only oral contraceptive shown to be clinically effective for the treatment of the emotional and physical symptoms of premenstrual dysphoric disorder in women who choose to use an OC as their method of contraception. YAZ, which received FDA approval for the prevention of pregnancy in March 2006, is the fastest-growing oral contraceptive brand in the USA, says the company.
PMDD is a condition in which women's emotional and physical premenstrual symptoms are disruptive enough to significantly impact relationships, social activities and work productivity. Symptoms of PMDD include mood swings, irritability, headaches, feeling anxious, bloating and food cravings. The symptoms regularly occur seven to 10 days before menstruation begins, and resolve within a few days of the onset of menses. PMDD is also linked to higher health care costs related to more frequent visits to health care providers, decreased work productivity and absenteeism.
