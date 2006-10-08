Friday 22 November 2024

FDA OKs new indiction for Schering AG's YAZ

8 October 2006

Berlex, a US affiliate of German drugmaker Schering AG - which has recently been acquired by Bayer, says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved YAZ (3mg drospirenone/20mcg ethinyl estradiol) as the first and only oral contraceptive shown to be clinically effective for the treatment of the emotional and physical symptoms of premenstrual dysphoric disorder in women who choose to use an OC as their method of contraception. YAZ, which received FDA approval for the prevention of pregnancy in March 2006, is the fastest-growing oral contraceptive brand in the USA, says the company.

PMDD is a condition in which women's emotional and physical premenstrual symptoms are disruptive enough to significantly impact relationships, social activities and work productivity. Symptoms of PMDD include mood swings, irritability, headaches, feeling anxious, bloating and food cravings. The symptoms regularly occur seven to 10 days before menstruation begins, and resolve within a few days of the onset of menses. PMDD is also linked to higher health care costs related to more frequent visits to health care providers, decreased work productivity and absenteeism.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze