FDA panel review of Xolair delayed

Novartis AG's US subsidiary Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp and affiliateGenentech said on March 8 that they have been advised by the Food and Drug Administration that the planned Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for April will not take place. This panel had been set to review the companies' Biologics License Application for Xolair (omalizumab) for the treatment of asthma and allergic rhinitis. At this time, any further further meeting of the committee has not been revealed.
Only a few weeks earlier, the two firms had said that a second-half 2001 launch of Xolair, which is also being developed with Tanox, was on track (Marketletter March 5). They say it is not known if the current FDA discussions will impact the approval timing from the agency, but the companies' plans are still based on an expected approval and launch in the latter part of 2001.
The news sent Genentech's share price down over 5% to $48.10, while that of Novartis in the USA fell 21 cents to $41.75. According to Reuters, analysts expect Xolair to be a blockbuster drug, with an annual sales potential of $2 billion by 2005. For its part, Novartis has previously suggested potential annual turnover of around $590 million in the markets to which it has rights, and a further $1 billion coming from the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze