FDA PLANS MOVES ON DRUG ADS

The US Food and Drug Administra-tion has recently issued 10-15 letters on violative reminder ads for prescription drugs and is rethinking its policies on these ads, says the head of the FDA drug marketing, surveillance and enforcement branch, Kenneth Feather.

Reminder ads have got "a little out of hand," he told the Food and Drug Law Institute, and are now saying "an awful lot of things that (they) should not say." Reminder ads are used to promote the availability of approved drugs, and may give pricing information but not, says the FDA, any data about the use of the drug.

The agency is also "taking a hard look" at preapproval ads, particularly those which mention product names. Again, he said, some of these ads have "gone a little overboard, and we need to tighten up on that a little bit." No great change would be made to existing policies, but there would probably be some modifications, he said.