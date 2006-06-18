Friday 22 November 2024

FDA pre-emption halts generic Plaxil trial

18 June 2006

A US federal court in Pennsylvania has ruled that the widower of a woman who committed suicide after taking the antidepressant drug paroxetine HCl may not claim product liability for the alleged failure to warn of suicide risks, because the Food and Drug Administration did not demand any such warning and the agency controls their wording.

The plaintiff had tried to claim damages against both generic manufacturer Apotex and UK-based world number two drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, which owns the patent for Plaxil, the branded version of the antidepressant drug. GSK's involvement in the law suit was based on the argument that it was responsible for the wording of warnings used by Apotex.

US District Judge Michael Baylson's finding means that Pennsylvania's tort laws are pre-empted by the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, which assigns responsibility for labeling to the FDA. The case also sets the precedent that the Hatch-Waxman amendments to the FDCA, by forcing generic drugs to carry the same warnings as for branded products, provide FDA cover from litigation for generic drugmakers in labeling disputes.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze