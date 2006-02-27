FDA Safety Board comes under fire

The US Food and Drug Administration's year-old Drug Safety Oversight Board came under fire from outside advisers who suggest that independent voices are needed, a new panel should be created and that the panel should consider meeting in public.
Panel chairman Peter Gross told the agency that, while the FDA was competent, the board would benefit from outside views, according to news sources. He went on to say that despite a goal of transparency for a committee responsible for overall safety, the FDA has set it up to meet in private, without public representatives.
Saying the model is bad and the name is misleading, Arthur Levin, director of the Center for Medical Consumers, questioned why an audience is not allowed. But another adviser, Curt Furberg of the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, said that the Board is a good step that addresses some perceived agency weaknesses.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze