FERMENTA INTO LOSS

Swedish drugmaker Fermenta reported a 1.23 billion kroner ($203.4 million) loss for 1991, compared with a loss of 599 million kroner the previous year. Part of the loss (some 502 million kroner) was attributed to its financial services subsidiary Independent, which was sold in March.

The sale of Independent, as well as the Italian Pierrel pharmaceutical unit last year, also contributed to the 50% revenue plunge, from 3.57 billion kroner in 1990 to just 1.77 billion kroner ($292.8 million) for 1991.