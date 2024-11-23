Financial Results From Huhtamaki

- Finnish company Huhtamaki had net sales from January to end-August 1996 of 5.15 billion markka ($1.1 billion), down 2% on the same period last year. Operating earnings were 379 million markka, up 23%, with a profit after financial items of 286 million markka, up 42%. Net income of 41 million markka was recorded, with earnings per share of 6.78 markka. Profits for the year are expected to be good since the sale of its pharmaceutical business Leiras was completed on September 2 (Marketletter September 9). Leiras had six-month sales of 561 million markka.
