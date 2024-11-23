First Approval Of SB's Infanrix-DTPa+Hib

SmithKline Beecham has been granted approval in Germany for Infanrix+DTPa+Hib, the first vaccine to be cleared for marketing which combines diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis with Hemophilus influenzae in one injection.

SB said that the new combination will meet the needs of both parents and physicians, as it is the first product to protect against all four diseases in one injection. Infanrix without Hib is already marketed in 11 countries, including Germany, Italy, Belgium, Sweden and Switzerland, and has been backed for approval in the USA. An Infanrix vaccine incorporating DTPa and hepatitis B is under review by the European Medicines Evaluation Agency.