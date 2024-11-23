First Launch Of Parke-Davis' Lipitor

Parke-Davis, a division of Warner-Lambert, has launched itslipid-lowering drug Lipitor (atorvastatin) in its first market, the UK.
Lipitor is an HMG-CoA reductase inhiitor, or statin, and offers both medical and economic advantages over its available competitors, including Merck & Co's Zocor (simvastatin), says the company.
Lipitor is indicated for the reduction of elevated total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B and triglycerides in patients with primary hypercholesterolemia, heterozygous familial cholesterolemia or combined hyperlipidemia. This is the broadest range of lipid disorder indications of any other statin currently on the market. Diseases that were previously untreated with statins are now in the therapeutic range, it says.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze