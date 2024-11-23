First Launch Of SB's Cold Sore Drug Penciclovir

SmithKline Beecham has launched its new treatment for herpes labialis (cold sores), Vectavir (penciclovir 1% cream) onto the UK market. This is the first launch for the product worldwide.
Penciclovir is the active metabolite of SB's existing antiviral drug Famvir (famciclovir), a prodrug which is already approved for the oral treatment of herpes zoster and genital herpes. SB's antiviral product line now addresses the whole range of major approved indications for competitor product Zovirax (aciclovir) from Glaxo Wellcome.
SB notes that the UK National Health Service list price for a 2g tube of Vectavir is L4.20 ($6.53). The cream should be applied at around two-hourly intervals during waking hours, as soon as possible after the first sign of an infection, and treatment should be continued for four days.
