First Parallel imports hit French market

Five pharmaceutical products imported from Spain and Portugal and other European states will start arriving on the French pharmacy market in early 2007 - the first parallel imports to reach France since the government transposed a European directive on free circulation of goods into national law.
However, the consensus view appears to be that parallel imports into the country will remain fairly limited. The French health products regulatory agency, the Afssaps, has given its approval for the drug imports from Spain. Portugal, Greece and the UK through two drug distributors - Mediwin of the UK and Pharma Lab of France, a subsidiary of the French wholesale distributor CERP Lorraine.
The drugs in question are reported to be Pierre Fabre's Permixon (a liposterolic extract of the serenoa plant), a treatment for hypertrophy of the prostate, Tadenan (Pygeum africanum extract), also used for the same condition made by Solvay, Coversyl perindopril), an antihypertensive from Laboratoires Servier and Arimidex (anastrozole), Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca's breast cancer agent. Some dozens of other products are expected to be approved for import.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze