First-Quarter Sales At Roche Up 18%

Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche achieved consolidated sales of 4.45billion Swiss francs ($3 billion) in the first quarter of 1997, an increase of 18% in Swiss francs, or a 3% rise when expressed in local currencies.
Turnover of the group's pharmaceutical division was affected by generic competition. Roche said that in the USA, Rivotril/Klonopin (clonazepam) has been exposed to competition from several generics since October of last year, which has resulted in a decline in sales. To a lesser extent, revenues from Toradol (ketorolac) have also suffered following the announcement of the launch of a generic competitor.
Without the drop in turnover of these products, which was sharper than Roche had expected, the division's sales growth would have exceeded 6% in local currencies. Roche added that the growth trend for the division's major established products and new entries remains unchanged.
