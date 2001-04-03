First US state Rx cover for seniors, disabled

Massachussetts is the first US state to provide all senior citizens anddisabled people with prescription drug coverage. The Massachussetts Prescription Advantage Plan covers all senior residents of the state aged 65 and over, regardless of income, and people with disabilities whose income is at or below 188% of the poverty line.

The plan also guarantees that no participant will spend more than 10% or $2,000, whichever is less, of their annual income on prescription drugs, and guarantees access to all pharmaceuticals.

Teresa Heinz, chairwoman of the Heinz Family Philanthropies, initiated the development of the HOPE Plan (Heinz plan to Overcome Prescription drug Expenses), the original blueprint recommending that all people aged 65 and over should have access to affordable prescription drug coverage. Massachussetts' State House and Senate passed different versions of the HOPE Plan, but both did so unanimously, and Governor Cellucci included it as part of the fiscal 2001 budget.