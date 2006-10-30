Forbes Medi-Tech acquires TheraPei

Canada-based Forbes Medi-Tech says it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of privately-held US firm TheraPei Pharmaceuticals. The latter, which was created with technology spin-out from Sequenom, focuses on developing novel products directed at the underlying cause of type 2 diabetes and related metabolic diseases. The purchase consideration consists of a small upfront payment, the issue of common shares not to exceed 150,000 and milestones, licensing revenue and/or royalties which could reach up to $50.0 million.