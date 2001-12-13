Forest to sell Sankyo's Benicar

Forest Laboratories of the USA has entered into a long-term agreementwith Japan's Sankyo to co-promote the latter's Benicar (olmesartan medoxomil), for the treatment of hypertension. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A New Drug Application for Benicar is presently under review at the US Food and Drug Administration and, if approved, the treatment will be launched during the first half of 2002. Sankyo is filing for approval of olmesartan in Germany and will submit a dossier for Japanese registration next year.

Forest notes that it has been "highly successful in the cardiovascular field" with the calcium antagonist Tiazac (diltiazem), and recently filed an NDA in the USA for lercanidipine, a calcium channel blocker discovered and developed by Italy's Recordati (Marketletter October 8).