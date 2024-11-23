Former Astra USA Chief Pleads Not Guilty

Lars Bildman, former chief executive of Astra USA, a subsidiary of theSwedish firm Astra, has entered a plea of not guilty in answer to US federal charges of stealing over $1 million from the company and allegedly using it to finance personal trips, prostitutes and home improvements (Marketletter March 24). Mr Bildman was fired last summer when allegations surfaced at Astra USA of sexual harassment of employees and the disappearance of company funds. He is also accused of attempting to hide his actions by destroying records.
Prosecutors suggest that Mr Bildman could face more than 10 years in prison and fines of hundreds of thousands of dollars if found guilty, reports the Wall Street Journal. Mr Bildman's trial is understood to be scheduled for June 23.
