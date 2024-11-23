Fournier's Erecnos Boosted By Clinical Trial Results

France's Laboratoires Fournier's treatment for penile erectiledysfunction, Erecnos (moxisylyte hydrochloride), is efficacious and very well tolerated, according to new clinical studies presented at the Congress of the European Society for Impotence Research in Madrid, Spain, earlier this month.
Currently available in France and the UK, where it was launched in September, Erecnos is an intracavernous injection in the form of a ready-to-use syringe which facilitates and mimics the normal process of erection. Fournier claims that results from an international Phase IIb study prove that Erecnos is highly effective both at the doctor's clinic and, more significantly, when self-injected at home by the patient.
Efficacy for the 320-patient study was evaluated on the erection grade both at the clinic and at home, using a 4-point standardized erection scale: - grade 0: no effect;- grade 1: tumescence without rigidity; - grade 2: tumescence with partial rigidity which could allow sexual intercourse to take place with manual stimulation; and - grade 3: complete rigidity. At home, the ratio of satisfactory vaginal intercourses over the number of vaginal penetration attempts was also evaluated, as were general and local safety factors.
