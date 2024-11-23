Fournier Teams With RGene For Cancer Drug

Fournier of France is to invest up to $25 million to secure codevelopment and European marketing rights to RGG0853, a tumor suppressor gene therapy discovered by RGene Therapeutics of the USA.
The companies will develop RGG0853 for ovarian and metastatic breast cancer in a joint clinical program aimed at getting the drug approved worldwide. The therapy is currently in Phase I trials. Fournier will have marketing rights in Europe and certain African countries with RGene retaining rights elsewhere.
RGG0853 consists of DC-cholesterol, RGene's proprietary lipid-based gene delivery system, complexed with E1A, a gene known to suppress the activity of the HER-2/neu oncogene. HER-2/neu is active in around 30% of ovarian and breast cancers, and overexpression of the gene is associated with poor prognosis in ovarian cancer patients.
