France extends scope of drug price cut plan

As anticipated (Marketletter June 11), French Labor Minister ElisabethGuigou has now announced the outline of a plan aimed at cutting drug spending by 4-5 billion French francs ($516-$645 million).
Protests by the industry, led by the sector group SNIP, seem to have persuaded her to discuss the plan's fine detail with drugmakers before closing the hatches on a controversial project. However, and worryingly for the industry, she said the cuts would not only involve drugs judged to be less effective, but also those with "significant market penetration," a category which seems aimed at covering drugs launched some years ago.
"Ineffective" drugs not to be de-reimbursed
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze