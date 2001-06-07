France extends scope of drug price cut plan

As anticipated (Marketletter June 11), French Labor Minister ElisabethGuigou has now announced the outline of a plan aimed at cutting drug spending by 4-5 billion French francs ($516-$645 million).

Protests by the industry, led by the sector group SNIP, seem to have persuaded her to discuss the plan's fine detail with drugmakers before closing the hatches on a controversial project. However, and worryingly for the industry, she said the cuts would not only involve drugs judged to be less effective, but also those with "significant market penetration," a category which seems aimed at covering drugs launched some years ago.

"Ineffective" drugs not to be de-reimbursed