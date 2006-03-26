France is transit point for fake Viagra

Over 360,000 counterfeit drug pills have been seized by customs officers at Charles de Gaulle Airport (Roissy), France, over the past three weeks, according to a govern-ment statement. The drugs, imitations of global drug major Pfizer's Viagra (sildenafil citrate), were seized at Paris' main international airport and are believed to have origi-nated in India.
Pfizer: "French market not the target"
Sylvia Cukier, Pfizer France's director of media relations, told the Marketletter that "this is not the first seizure of this kind. In 2004, notably a major haul of fake Viagra in transit for west Africa was seized at Roissy airport."
