France's Genset Reports 77%2nd Qtr Revenue Increase

Claiming to be Europe's leading genomics company, Genset reported totalrevenues of 16.7 million French francs ($2.7 million) for second-quarter 1997, up 77% on the corresponding period of last year, due largely to the continuation of major genomics programs with its strategic partners Synthelabo and Johnson & Johnson.
The company recorded a net loss for the quarter of 24.9 million francs, or 3.61 per share, compared with a net loss in the 1996 second quarter of 15.9 million francs, or 3.33 per share.
Genset's R&D expenses were also up 77% to 33.9 million francs, principally as a result of the company's gene discovery programs and the costs involved in operating the industrial scale mapping laboratories and the capacity expansion of the high thoroughput sequencing facility.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze