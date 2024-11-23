France To Reimburse For Incontinence

Some three million people in France suffer from what is described as the"unmentionable" illness of incontinence - still a taboo subject socially.

However, a new law is to be introduced shortly which will enable treatment for the condition to be reimbursed under a payments regime that will apply specifically to dependency among the elderly, and which will be fixed at a percentage of total dependency payments.

Such reimbursements will cover hygiene products and medical treatments in a market estimated to be worth some 1.2 billion French francs ($205.4 million).