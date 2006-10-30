Freedonia predicts 7% per year rise in US enzyme demand to 2010

A recent report from US research firm Freedonia predicts that domestic enzyme demand will grow 6.9% annually through 2010, based on strong gains in key markets such as animal feed, biocatalysts, pharmaceuticals and starch processing. Pharmaceuticals will remain the largest market and one of the fastest growing.The most rapid growth will occur in animal feed additives, led by phytase.
This study analyzes the $1.6 billion US enzyme industry and presents historical demand data and figures for 1995, 2000 and 2005 and forecasts to 2010 and 2015 by product and by market. The study also considers market environment factors, evaluates company market share and profiles 36 major players including Novozymes, Danisco, Allergan, Genzyme, Genentech, Archer-Daniels-Midland and Roche.
