Saturday 23 November 2024

French Antiviral PB-100 Ruled As Ineffective

24 July 1994

Jean-Francois Girard, director general for health in France, has stated that an enquiry carried out by the national agency for research on AIDS has found no evidence to justify the use of PB-100, an unlicensed antiviral manufactured from extracts of the Brazilian tree Pao pereira, in the treatment of HIV infection.

The drug, according to a report in the British Medical Journal (July 16), has been prescribed to hundreds of patients with AIDS over the past six years. Hospital and laboratory studies carried out by the national agency found that the product had no specific in vitro activity against HIV, and only demonstrated any inhibition of viral replication at levels which were on the point of triggering huge cellular toxicity.

PB-100 was designed by a former researcher at the Pasteur Institute, Mirko Beljanski. Dr Beljanski claimed that the tree extract functioned in a similar way to antivirals such as zidovudine and zalcitabine, through inhibition of reverse transcriptase.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze