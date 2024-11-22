French Boost For Biotech, Gen-Tech

France has launched its Genome and Health program, which is aimed at developing the biotechnology and genetic engineering sectors. Deputy Health Minister Philippe Douste-Blazy said that "in the competition to develop third-millennium medicine, France must retain her place of excellence."
The program, whose financing is not yet clear, will favor the development of genetically-engineered therapies in line with the proposals recently put to the government by Jean-Paul Cano of the national drugs agency and Alain Fischer of the Necker Hospital. It has also taken on board the suggestions of the major associations against particular genetic diseases such as mucoviscidosis and various myopathies, together with cancer.
The plan envisages a genetic therapy research network funded by some of the 300 million French francs ($56.1 million) allocated to the hospital sector for clinical research. There would also be an increase in the number of specialists, as well as the creation of "centers of reference" in medical genetics in the university hospitals.
