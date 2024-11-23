Saturday 23 November 2024

French CNAM Pledges "Rigor" In 1996

26 May 1996

The leading French health fund organization, the CNAM, has said it will strengthen its rigorous policy on health spending in 1996 and meet the growth guidelines specified by the government. The statement, by CNAM president Jean-Claude Mallet, comes as Social Affairs Minister Jacques Barrot has expressed concern at the rapid growth in health care spending.

It is estimated by CNAM experts that spending in first-quarter 1996 rose at a rate that will entail growth of 3.4% over 1996 as a whole. Mr Mallet says that 1996 will be the year when all the regulatory spending controls will be strengthened.

Last year, out of eight million reimbursement cases examined by the CNAM (1.5% of the total), 10% had "anomalies" of some kind. Disciplinary cases against health care professionals of various types totaled 2,760, and the CNAM estimates that it saved 265 million French francs ($47 million) of "unjustified spending."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze