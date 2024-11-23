French Govt Battles With Health Budget

Health cost control has been at the heart of France's new finance bill for 1997, which has generated a nationwide debate on a variety of fronts.
The social action and health budgets together will rise 3.1% to 69.5 billion French francs ($13.54 billion). Within this total, the health allocation will fall 1.5% to 8.1 billion francs but, due to a lower wages bill, intervention credits will rise 4% and be used to fund major campaigns, eg against drug abuse (694 million francs, up 8.5%), AIDS, (474 million francs, up 5.3%) and alcohol/tobacco abuse (183 million francs). The drug agency's budget goes up from 67 million francs to 72.6 million francs ($14.1 million).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze