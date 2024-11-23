Saturday 23 November 2024

French Govt Battles With Health Budget

29 September 1996

Health cost control has been at the heart of France's new finance bill for 1997, which has generated a nationwide debate on a variety of fronts.

The social action and health budgets together will rise 3.1% to 69.5 billion French francs ($13.54 billion). Within this total, the health allocation will fall 1.5% to 8.1 billion francs but, due to a lower wages bill, intervention credits will rise 4% and be used to fund major campaigns, eg against drug abuse (694 million francs, up 8.5%), AIDS, (474 million francs, up 5.3%) and alcohol/tobacco abuse (183 million francs). The drug agency's budget goes up from 67 million francs to 72.6 million francs ($14.1 million).

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






