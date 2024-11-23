French GPs "Losing Freedom To Prescribe"

General practitioners in France are subject to increasing pressures, from a cost-cutting government, patients, medical reference guidelines and drug companies, and thus are losing their freedom to prescribe, concludes a detailed study conducted by TEV Consultants in collaboration with Droit et Pharmacie.
The study says economic restraint on prescribing runs counter both to the principle of free access to health care (so dear to the French) and freedom to prescribe (so dear to French doctors). However, it is seen as necessary because of the "chronic imbalance" of health care financing. Politicians do not really want to question the fundamentals of free access to health care while patients exist "in a universe of almost total irresponsibility," so the problems are diverted to the health care professionals who face "an arsenal of constraints."
The report says medical reference guidelines (RMOs), introduced in 1993, have been well observed by doctors after a cool reception. It puts their effect on 1994 sales of antibiotics (taken as a test category) as an average 16% drop, with sales of cephalosporins and broad-spectrum penicillins down 22%-25% and other antibiotics down 0%-8%. In contrast, sales of narrow- and medium-spectrum penicillins have risen 6%. The study concludes that it has been possible to change prescribing habits in a way that enables doctors to cut across patient demands which do not correspond to genuine therapeutic need.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze