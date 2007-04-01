French health spending on the rise

The French health fund organization, the CNAM, has confirmed the recent acceleration in health spending. Over the past 12 months, reimbursement rose 3.1% but increased 4% if the hospital sector is discounted. The February increase for general practice spending was 5.6% compared with the same month of 2006.
Doctors fees alone went up 9.8%, and drug spending rose 3.3%. The CNAM says that the February figures are "a little less high" than January but are still well above the expenditure targets set for 2007 with general medical treatment spending growth limited to 1.1%. Even the 2007 target was set in relation to year 2006 expenditure which itself was above expectations. Most observers are now saying that intervention by the government watchdog committee, the CdA, before June this year to impose cutbacks is highly probable.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze