Friday 22 November 2024

French pharma negativity in govt price cut talks

15 July 2001

Mixed responses emerged after a day of discussions on health servicereforms held by French Labor Minister Elisabeth Guigou and Health Minister Bernard Kouchner with doctors, the pharmaceutical industry and other health sector organizations (Marketletter July 16).

Industry group SNIP president Bernard Lemoine and Claude Maffioli, president of the CSMF doctors' group, were reported to be strongly negative, but Mr Kouchner said the meeting was only a prelude to further talks. Ms Guigou said she had taken note of worsening relations between health professions and social security, and promised a new "architecture of agreement." However, the major employers' organization, Medef, said after the talks that they could only see more reasons for getting out of the social security system altogether.

The SNIP said the drug industry regretted the small amount of time allocated to discussions on the role of drugs in the health service, and added that the talks should not obscure the fact that therapeutic innovation has now been penalized harshly, with "authoritarian" price cuts on leading drugs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze