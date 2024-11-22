French Spending Remains High

French health fund spending rose again in March, after a slight drop in January, to post an overall increase of 0.7% for first-quarter 1995.
Reimbursements of medical and dental fees rose 0.3% in March and 0.1% in February, and medical consultation spending rose 1% in March after 0.4% in February. Overall drug spending rose 0.3% in March and 0.2% in february, but prescription drug reimbursement costs were up 0.5% in March after 0.1% in February.
These trends run counter to the government's aim of a limit of a 3% rise in health spending for 1995 as a whole.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze