Fujisawa Establishes US Research Institute

Fujisawa of Japan has established a new R&D company in the USA, the Fujisawa Research Institute of America. The new entity is the result of a reorganization of Fujisawa's US units, Fujisawa Laboratory and the Clinical Research Center, North America.

The new firm has two divisions, preclinical and clinical. The preclinical division is now located in the Northwestern University Evanston Research Park in Evanston. It was formerly located in Chicago at the Rush-Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center. The clinical division has also been relocated from Philadelphia to Chicago.

Fujisawa says that the main purpose of the the new company is to expand the function of basic science while deepening scientific collaboration with the R&D division of Fujisawa Japan.