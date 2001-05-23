Fujisawa to license osteoporosis drug from Adir et Cie

Fujisawa Pharmaceutical of Japan and Adir et Cie, a member of France'sServier Research Group, have signed a licensing agreement whereby the former gains rights to develop, manufacture and market strontium ranelate, Servier's drug for the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis, in its home market. Strontium ranelate has been shown in Phase III clinical trials to have the dual actions of enhancing bone formation and decreasing bone resorption, which differentiates it from other products on the market, notes Fujisawa.