Further Moves On European Health Policy

European Commissioner Padraig Flynn, responsible for health and social affairs, has personally backed an exercise in health policy development by the European Health Care Alliance, the Brussels, Belgium-based grouping of professional, patient and non-governmental organizations involved in health.

In the latter part of September, an invitation-only seminar of health experts (from academia, governments, the voluntary sector, the European Commission, the World Health Organization and the Council of Europe) focused on five areas:

- accidents, injuries, suicides and para-suicides; - pollution-related diseases; - rare diseases; - health data; and - consultation mechanisms for public health.