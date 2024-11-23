Further Moves On European Health Policy

European Commissioner Padraig Flynn, responsible for health and social affairs, has personally backed an exercise in health policy development by the European Health Care Alliance, the Brussels, Belgium-based grouping of professional, patient and non-governmental organizations involved in health.
In the latter part of September, an invitation-only seminar of health experts (from academia, governments, the voluntary sector, the European Commission, the World Health Organization and the Council of Europe) focused on five areas:
- accidents, injuries, suicides and para-suicides; - pollution-related diseases; - rare diseases; - health data; and - consultation mechanisms for public health.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze