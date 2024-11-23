Saturday 23 November 2024

Future Role Of Apoteksbolaget

8 January 1996

Along with its report on health care reform, the Swedish Parliamentary Commission presented an analysis of the activities of the state pharmacy corporation, Apoteksbolaget. The Commission has proposed that Apoteksbolaget's monopoly regarding retail trade with all prescription drugs and certain non-prescription medicines should be maintained in the interests of general safety and the protection of people's health and lives.

With regard to non-Rx drugs, it is proposed that these be divided into two groups; one refers to drugs allowed to be sold only through Apoteksbolaget and the other refers to over-the-counter medicines allowed to be distributed in retail channels outside Apoteksbolaget.

The report also proposes that county councils or hospitals which have a care management agreement with a county council will have the right to procure drugs directly from an approved wholesaler. In future, Apoteksbolaget will have a duty to supply all approved drugs in Sweden, and it should be wholly-owned by the state, it adds.

