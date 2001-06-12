Galapagos asthma deal with Bayer

Galapagos Genomics NV, a Belgian functional genomics company, hasannounced a research collaboration with Bayer Yakuhin in Japan to identify the function of proteins encoded by newly-discovered genes involved in asthma.
Under the terms of the agreement, Bayer will provide Galapagos with a proprietary collection of human genes associated with asthma from which the latter will construct recombinant adenoviruses, using its PhenoSelect expression platform. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.
Onno van de Stolpe, Galapagos' chief executive, said the deal is the firm's first collaboration "with a top-tier pharmaceutical company and it is therefore an important milestone." He added that the deal "is an endorsement of our platform as an important tool in the rapid identification and validation of drug targets out of large gene collections."
