Gambro To Sell Off Intensive Care Unit

Gambro of Sweden is to sell off its intensive care and anesthesia unit to Instrumentarium of Finland. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed but it is thought that the divestment is part of the company's moves towards expansion in the USA.

The intensive care and anesthesia business are said to be profitable and industry analysts have suggested that the division could bring Gambro 450 million Swedish kroner ($60 million), a figure similar to the division's annual sales.

The kidney dialysis company has recently established itself as the world leader in its field and has business in Europe and the USA. In the first half of 1994 Gambro achieved pretax profits of 582 million kroner, up 18%. Group sales advanced 13% (10% after exchange rate adjustments) to 4.9 billion kroner. Renal care sales were ahead but sales by the intensive care and anesthesia division declined. This was attributed to investment restraints in the health sector.