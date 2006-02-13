Genasense confirms LDH role in melanoma

USA-based Genta says that analysis of data from a Phase III trial of Genasense (oblimersen), used in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced metastatic melanoma, has confirmed the major efficacy variables. The announcement was made at the 17th International Congress on Anticancer Treatment in Paris, France, by Alexander Eggemont from the Daniel den Hoed Cancer Center at the Erasmus University, Rotterdam, Holland, who led the program.

Recent assessments carried out by the European Organization on Research and Treatment of Cancer suggest that elevation of serum lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) concentration is a powerful predictor of poor outcome in patients with advanced melanoma. The Genta study, during which 771 subjects were randomly assigned dacarbazine chemotherapy with or without Genasense, confirmed the EORTC's findings. The firm adds that, when it examined the data using multivariate analysis in a Cox model, LDH concentration was the only factor to show a statistically-significant interaction with treatment.