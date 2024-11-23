Genentech Drops IGF-1 For Diabetes

Genentech has announced that it is to discontinue development of itsrecombinant insulin-like growth factor-1 as a treatment for Type I and Type II diabetes mellitus. The company has, however, confirmed that it will continue to develop IGF-1 for other potential indications.

Genentech had been investigating whether IGF-I could increase insulin sensitivity and maintain better glucose control in diabetics. The company said it had decided not to press ahead with the development in this indication "based on the scope and extended timeframe of the clinical program that would be required to address potential concerns about diabetic retinopathy when using IGF-1 in Type I and Type II diabetes mellitus."

Aside from this tolerability concern, another factor behind the decision is that the dynamics of the diabetes market are changing. Genentech was initially targeting IGF-1 for the proportion of patients who are unresponsive to oral hypoglycemic drugs, and it may be that the continued roll-out of new oral agents for Type II diabetics has reduced the target market for IGF-1.