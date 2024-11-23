Genentech Drops IGF-1 For Diabetes

Genentech has announced that it is to discontinue development of itsrecombinant insulin-like growth factor-1 as a treatment for Type I and Type II diabetes mellitus. The company has, however, confirmed that it will continue to develop IGF-1 for other potential indications.
Genentech had been investigating whether IGF-I could increase insulin sensitivity and maintain better glucose control in diabetics. The company said it had decided not to press ahead with the development in this indication "based on the scope and extended timeframe of the clinical program that would be required to address potential concerns about diabetic retinopathy when using IGF-1 in Type I and Type II diabetes mellitus."
Aside from this tolerability concern, another factor behind the decision is that the dynamics of the diabetes market are changing. Genentech was initially targeting IGF-1 for the proportion of patients who are unresponsive to oral hypoglycemic drugs, and it may be that the continued roll-out of new oral agents for Type II diabetics has reduced the target market for IGF-1.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze