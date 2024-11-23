Genentech Reports Progress With Asthma Antibody E25

Genentech has reported encouraging preliminary results from a Phase IItrial testing its recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody against immunoglobulin E, E25, in adults and adolescents with moderate to severe asthma. The company, with partners Novartis and Tanox Biosystems, have agreed that these results support the continued development of E25 in Phase III trials for the treatment of allergic asthma and allergic rhinitis.

This was welcome good news for the biotechnology firm, which earlier this month announced that it was dropping one of its key programs, insulin-like growth factor-1 for diabetes mellitus (Marketletter September 15).

In the randomized placebo-controlled trial, 317 moderate-to-severe allergic asthmatics were enrolled at 27 sites across the USA. Patients were monitored for daily symptoms over a five-month treatment period. E25 was given by subcutaneous injection at several timepoints during the treatment phase, but the company will not divulge the actual protocol or results until later this year at the annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, which will be held in San Diego on November 7-12.