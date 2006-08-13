Generex initiates cancer vaccine trial

Generex Biotechnology Corp has entered an agreement with the Euroclinic in Athens, Greece, to commence clinical trials on a novel anti-cancer immunotherapeutic vaccine developed by its wholly-owned subsidiary Antigen Express. The agent has been in clinical trials for more than a year at the USA's Walter Reed Army Medical Center in patients with breast cancer and, according to AE, has shown "good immunostimulatory activity," which it felt warranted expanded studies in prostate cancer.
The agent is a synthetic peptide vaccine designed to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene. Previous clinical studies have shown that it is safe and generates a dose-dependent immunological response in inoculated patients. Because advanced cases of prostate cancer express the HER-2/neu oncogene, it was decided to begin a separate study with these patients.
The firm noted that a strong immune response against HER-2/neu offers the potential to kill tumor cells that have spread to parts of the body distant from the primary tumor. In addition to breast and prostate cancer, a significant proportion of other cancers, including ovarian, stomach, pancreatic and lung cancers, also express the HER-2/neu target.
