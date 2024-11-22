Friday 22 November 2024

Generic Drugs In State Health Plans

14 May 1995

In 1994, the number of US state health plans which incorporated incentives for use of generic drugs in their prescription drug coverage had gone up to 38 from 32 plans the year before, says a new study by the Seagal Company.

The study found plans introducing these incentives in Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont. The only state to abandon generic incentives was in Montana.

20 state employee plans operated mail-order prescription drug benefits in 1994, one more (Oregon) than in 1993, while 25 state plans used discount pharmacy networks, against 19 the year before. 26 operated prescription drug card programs in 1994, with Minnesota, Mississippi and an Oregon plan introducing them, and Alaska dropping its drug card program.

