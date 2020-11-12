BRIEF—Two new generics approved in China

China has approved the country's first generic version of now Bristol Myers Squibb company Celgene's Pomalyst (pomalidomide), an immunomodulator treating multiple myeloma.

The generic version is supplied by Chai Tai Tianqing.

Pomalyst was approved in the USA and the European Union, but not in China.

Ebixa generic also cleared

Separately, China approved the generic version of Danish CNS specialist Lundbeck's Ebixa (memantine) in the variant of extended-release capsules to treat severe dementia/Alzheimer’s disease.

Memantine tablets have been supplied by several Chinese local manufacturers, but the extended-release capsules are currently manufactured only by Chengdu-based Easton Pharma.