FDA approves first generic of a commonly-used albuterol inhaler, from Cipla

Indian generic drugs major Cipla (BSE: 500087) has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for albuterol sulfate Inhalation aerosol 90mcg from the US Food and Drug Administration.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn noted that the agency “recognizes the increased demand for albuterol products during the coronavirus pandemic,” and says it remains committed to facilitating access to products needed by the American public.

The drug is market by US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) under the trade name Proventil, and news of the generic approval pushed Cipla’s shares up 13.2% to 580.00 rupees by close of Indian trading today.