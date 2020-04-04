Cipla leaps on Phase III trial for generic version of GSK's Advair Diskus

Indian drugmaker Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087) saw its shares close up more than 8% at 448.00 rupees on Friday, after it announced the successful completion of Phase III clinical end-point study for fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder, a generic version of UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Advair Diskus.

The product is indicated to treat asthma in patients four years and older as a twice-daily prescription medicine and in long term to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or both, for better breathing and fewer flare-ups.

According to IQVIA, Advair Diskus and its generic equivalents had US sales of around $2.9 billion for the 12-month period ending February 2020.